The PICTURE: Classic Catastrophe

The Guggenheim's new exhibit takes Euro-chic anti-fascism too far.

I am deeply disturbed by “Chaos and Classicism,” a survey of the arts in Europe from the end of World War I to the beginning of World War II that is currently at the Guggenheim. I know many people have been excited by this exploration of classical tendencies in France, Germany, and Italy between the wars. The subject matter has been treated in major shows in Europe—such as “Les Réalismes” in Paris in 1980 and “On Classic Ground” in London in 1990—but is not so well known over here. There is certainly much to see on the ramps of the museum, including magnificent paintings by Picasso, Braque, and Gris, and Italian sculpture that will be unfamiliar to most American museumgoers. But fueling this exhibition is a belief I find abhorrent, a belief in the ideological nature of artistic style. “Chaos and Classicism” is a lousy history lesson wrapped in the prettiest Euro-chic package.

In order to get at what’s wrong with “Chaos and Classicism” we need to go back to the fundamentals. Art begins with the athleticism of the imagination. The great painters and sculptors have great thoughts, true enough, but those thoughts are embodied in craft, in sensibility, in the spontaneous mastery of the artist at work. Thought in art is not like thought anywhere else. Thought in art is elusive, unfixed, a matter of sensibility and suggestibility. The specificity of art is in the working out of the thoughts, in their actualization as indivisible pictorial facts. A particular painterly touch can turn a meaning inside out. The trouble with “Chaos and Classicism” is that it nails the imagination down, presenting a chillingly deterministic view of style. The classicism that interested many artists in the 1920s and 1930s, so we are told, was a reaction to World War I. Chaos was the cause. Classicism was the effect. And suddenly we find that a style has acquired an a priori meaning. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

What precisely is the meaning of the small painting with which the show begins? This is a Picasso from 1922, a monochromatic study of a woman’s head and torso, blunt and bold in its sculptural echoes of Greco-Roman images of idealized female beauty. What does this canvas have to do with or tell us about World War I? Nothing whatsoever, so far as I can see. And the fact that Picasso’s friend Jean Cocteau was at the time speaking about “a return to order” does not prove anything, one way or the other. Picasso’s Bust of a Woman, Arms Raised, tightly contained by the rectangle of the canvas, has the disquieting power of a fragment. What this Bust of a Woman, Arms Raised suggests has nothing to do with the art of the Roaring Twenties and everything to do with Picasso’s earlier classical avowals, especially his Rose Period. And the classicism of the Rose Period cannot possibly have anything to do with World War I, which was nearly a decade away. Was the revulsion against the chaos of World War I a strand in the creation of this little idealized head? Maybe so. But another factor was surely the dream of a Spanish-Hellenistic Golden Age that had been discussed in bohemian circles in Barcelona when Picasso was hardly more than a boy. Classicism, properly understood, is a complex cluster of inclinations and dispositions, a realm of possibility that can mean just about anything an artist wants it to mean. Bonnard had done illustrations for a classical pastoral poem, Daphnis and Chloe, in 1902. One of Braque’s greatest Analytical Cubist still lifes, Homage to Bach, is a masterpiece of austere classical architecture, with its verticals and horizontals suggesting a skeletal Doric temple. As for Picasso’s classical figures of the 1920s—the works included in “Chaos and Classicism”—they have more in common with his unruliest images of women, those in Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, than with the ice-capades good manners of some of the French and German figure paintings at the Guggenheim.