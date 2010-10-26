A Completely Random Post Over-Analyzing Rock Lyrics

On the other hand, I probably would feel some sense of reciprocity -- here is a very wealthy man who just gave me everything he owns, plunging himself and his family into absolute (if temporary) poverty for no apparent reason. Even if he's not the most deserving recipient of my charity from a social need perspective, surely his hope that I'd give him all my possessions counts for something.

Moreover, it would probably make sense for me to reciprocate out of mere self interest. If there's even a small chance that some other rock star might contemplate making the same deal, I would certainly want to show good faith. The value of keeping my current possessions is pretty small compared to even the tiny chance that, say, Mick Jagger would also decide to trade possessions with me.

One tricky issue would be the fact that some of our possessions would have more value to the original owner than to the new owner. Once I had everything Winwood owns, sure, my 1994 Plymouth Neon would no longer have much use to me. But it seems wasteful to also give him things like, oh, my family photos or my college intramural softball championship t-shirt that have sentimental value to me but none to him. Likewise, I'm sure his 300-year-old manor house in the Gloucestershire countryside (per Wikipedia; I'm not a stalker, or even an especially serious Winwood fan) is worth more than my house, but it's not necessarily where I want to live. So I guess my conclusion is that I'd give him most of what I own, but not all.

And of course, all this is assuming that, by "do the same," Winwood means give him everything that I owned pre-transfer. Taken literally, he is asking if he would give me everything he owns, and then I have to give him everything I own post-transfer, which would result in him winding up with all his possessions plus all my possessions. But interpreting the question more plausibly, yes, if Winwood gave me everything he currently owns, I would give him everything of non-trivial value that I currently own.

