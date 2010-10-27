McArdle's Stomping Prophecy Fulfilled

I have to admit I was a bit skeptical of Megan McArdle's claim that my headline about Michael Kinsley "curb-stomping" Greg Mankiw would provoke violence. But I have to admit that she seems to be onto something. After my item appeared, a Rand Paul volunteer stomped a liberal activist. And then a Notre Dame football player stomped a helpless Navy Middie:

While Kinsley himself seems to have held off for the time being, it's probably a good idea not to provoke him. Lord only knows what I've unleashed.