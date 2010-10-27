Why 'Rubicon' Is the Perfect Spy Show for the Obama Era

All the attention paid to the season finale of "Mad Men," last Sunday night more or less eclipsed the finale of AMC’s other Sunday-night drama, "Rubicon." It’s not clear yet whether Rubicon will be back for another season—it hasn’t exactly gotten rave reviews (New York Magazine’s verdict: “A promising show that started with a train crash ends up kind of a train wreck.” But complaints about the series’ slow narrative pace and uneven performances shouldn’t be allowed to obscure what made "Rubicon" so fascinating: its subversion, even deconstruction, of the very spy-thriller clichés it was built on.

When it started out, Rubicon seemed to be a straightforward homage to the Hollywood paranoid-conspiracy classics of the 1970s. Like All the President’s Men, it featured an everyman hero—Will Travers, played by James Badge Dale—who doggedly uncovers a conspiracy at the highest levels of power. Like The Parallax View, it posited a secret organization that has the power to make people commit murder or even suicide on cue—the series opened with a distinguished-looking businessman receiving a four-leaf clover in the mail and promptly blowing his brains out.

Like The Conversation, it created a world in which everyone is under surveillance—a scene in which Will tears his apartment to pieces looking for bugs evoked Gene Hackman’s breakdown at the end of the Coppola movie. Most important, like Three Days of the Condor, it was set in a think tank—the American Policy Institute, Will’s employer—that turns out to be a government front. In the movie, the CIA ruthlessly orders the massacre of its own employees when Robert Redford accidentally uncovers a high-level conspiracy; in "Rubicon," it is Will’s discovery of a code hidden in a newspaper crossword puzzle that results in the murder of his superior, David Hadas (played by Peter Gerety), and sets the series’ plot in motion.

Yet as that last detail shows, it’s not easy to credibly imagine a '70s-style conspiracy taking place in the 2010s. At a time when the very survival of newspapers is in doubt, the idea that an all-powerful military-industrial cabal would use newspaper crosswords to send a signal feels laughably out of date. Likewise, the show’s attempt to recreate the mise-en-scene of those '70s films meant that practically no one at API—supposedly the most clued-in and powerful part of the intelligence community—is ever seen sending an e-mail or consulting a database; instead, they check out printed reports from a library, or make calls on an (easily traced) landline. When it turns out that the murdered David Hadas has left behind a clue for Will, it’s not an encrypted USB stick, but a document stuffed into the seat of a motorcycle.