Toronto Takes Off to a Great Walkable North

Just back from a four day trip to Toronto with my University of Michigan graduate students learning about pedestrian-oriented urban development. We toured seven major walkable urban places from downtown to a couple downtown-adjacent places, but especially suburban-located walkable urban places redeveloping old town centers and strip commercial centers.

What did we see? A forest of cranes building 30 to 50 story condominiums, rental apartments, and office towers in these walkable urban places and ground level street life that rivals the best metropolitan areas in the world.