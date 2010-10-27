Obama Thought America Could Do Without Europe. Well, Europe May Think It Can Do Without America.

It is indisputable that Obama began his term with a series of insults to our European friends. They may not be as powerful or rich as they used to be. But we also are not as powerful or rich as we used to be. I remember thinking in 1956 when I was still a (I suppose, precocious) teenager that we would pay dearly for having screwed France and Great Britain at Suez. Here you had that hide-bound reactionary secretary of state John Foster Dulles, who ran our national security portfolio with his brother Allan at the C.I.A., betting on Gamal Abdel Nasser's national delirium. Bye and bye, De Gaulle had his revenge on us. The U.K. resisted vengeance. But its hurt festered. The alliance was painfully reconstructed by Ronald Reagan and by Bill Cinton. ("Clinton liked Oxford a lot", a young Oxonian once explained to me.) Maggie Thatcher had a hold on the American imagination, too. For the good.

As a German official said to Vinocur, "the United States must accept that the times are changing." There certainly have been both French and German initiatives:

A major one is President Barack Obama’s perceived lack of interest and engagement in Europe. His failure to attend a Berlin ceremony commemorating the end of the Cold War and his cancellation of a meeting involving the E.U.’s new president has had symbolic weight.

At the same time, the U.S. reset with Russia and the administration’s willingness to treat President Dmitri A. Medvedev as a potential Western-oriented partner has given the Germans and French the sense they were free to act on the basis of their own interpretations of the changes in Moscow.

In this European view, the United States has become significantly dependent on Russia through its maintenance of military supply routes to Afghanistan and its heightened pressure, albeit in wavering measure, on Iran. Because the reset is portrayed by the administration to be a U.S. foreign policy success, criticism from Washington of Russia is at a minimum.

Consider this irony: the more Russia makes entry into the E.U.’s decision-making processes on security issues a seeming condition for deals the French and/or Germans want (think, for example, of France’s proposed sale to Moscow of Mistral attack vessels), the more the impression takes hold that the administration’s focus for complaint about the situation has been off-loaded onto the Europeans.

Obama's trust in Medvedev (or, for that matter, his trust in Putin) is in a strange way comparable to his trust in the king of Saudi Arabia. Maybe he feels he can rely on autocrats, which is a kind way to characterize them. But never mind.

"Russia is getting a whole series of passes," Vinocur points out:

Ten days ago, when Mr. Medvedev offered Hugo Chávez of Venezuela help to build the country’s first nuclear power station, the State Department expressed concern about technology migrating to “countries that should not have that technology” — but added (bafflingly), that the relationship between Venezuela and Russia (for years Iran’s supplier of nuclear wherewithal) “is not of concern to us.”

Last week, more of the same. When Mr. Medvedev bestowed Russia’s highest honors at a Kremlin ceremony on a group of sleeper spies who were expelled from the United States last July, a State Department spokesman turned away a reporter’s question with a “no comment.” Washington chooses not to say anything either about Mr. Medvedev’s support, repeated in Deauville, for Mr. Sarkozy’s plan, as next year’s president of the G-20 consultative grouping, to focus its attention on limiting the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency.

Notice that Vinocur has no complaints against the Brits. And maybe there are none to be had. David Cameron's England does not have many choices, and it is really too early to tell which of them the Tories will take. Max Boot published in the Wall Street Journal of October 21 a pungent little essay, "Britain Bows Out of the Security Game," which takes Cameron's budget to be a mirror of his intentions. Now, the prime minister has said that his country will always "punch above our weight." That may be his intentions. But, as Boot says, "his words ring hollow." Please do read this article. The details are devastating.

I don't exactly know how a weakened great power like the U.S. should act with reference to an ally of two centuries which is also caught in an economic crisis.

But one way we shouldn't is to create new problems for it.Which is exactly what the secretary of state did when she hectored London about the Falklands. First by calling them "Malvinas" which is a propaganda term of the Argentine dictatorship. And it is a real dictatorship. Then by saying she would be happy to serve as a mediator in the dispute. This is her hauteur. There is no crisis. No one on the islands pines for the neo-fascists on the mainland to arrive. Mrs.Clinton: aren't you busy enough curtailing rape in the Congo?