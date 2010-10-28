Sock It Toomey

Joe Sestak knows to battle the Tea Party.

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- If there is one candidate who truly wishes that Christine O'Donnell had not won the Republican senatorial nomination in Delaware, it is the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey.

Toomey, a former congressman, became a hero to the right for pushing Sen. Arlen Specter out of the GOP. For much of the summer, Toomey ran safely ahead of the man who went on to knock out Specter in the Democratic Senate primary, Rep. Joe Sestak.

Then came O'Donnell's defeat of Rep. Mike Castle in one of the tea party's most celebrated victories. Northern Delaware happens to be part of the Philadelphia media market and the attention lavished on O'Donnell, her sometimes exotic views and her "I'm not a witch" TV spot spilled over state lines.

Sestak, who won his primary in the face of President Obama's support for Specter, has taken full advantage, arguing that Toomey may be stylistically different from the colorful candidate across the river, but is substantively quite similar. Toomey was president of the conservative Club for Growth, a group that targeted moderate Republicans in primaries, and Sestak says his opponent and O'Donnell both want to drive middle-of-the-roaders out of the GOP.