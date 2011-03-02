Much of the back half of Family of Shadows is concerned with the career of the author’s father, Raffi Hovannisian, a charismatic and principled man whose fate has been intertwined with the rising and falling fortunes of the current Armenian Republic. He rushes to Soviet Armenia in the last days of 1988 to provide aid following a devastating earthquake. The collaboration between the Soviet and American governments in giving disaster relief to the Armenians proved to be a significant moment of cooperation at the end of the Cold War, if not quite the“groundbreaking event of Soviet-American relations” as Hovannisian puts it. The disaster puts a spotlight on Soviet Armenia and its protests in favor of the unification of Armenia and Mountainous Karabagh, a historically Armenian territory granted to the Azerbaijan Soviet state by Stalin in 1923 and a semi-autonomous region of Azerbaijan ever since. Through his personal diplomatic efforts, Raffi finds himself in the right place at the right time when Armenian independence becomes a reality, and he occupies a unique position as the first Foreign Minister of the new Republic of Armenia, even though he remains an American citizen.

Hovannisian’s book is a sometimes awkward mix of anecdote, historical journalism, and family hagiography. Perhaps out of justified skepticism toward the genre of the personal memoir, he largely keeps himself on the sidelines of his story. Yet the format that he settles on is imperfect. The main sources for much of the history that he recounts are inevitably the stories of his own family members, and a more direct discussion of his technique—and perhaps some reflection upon the experience of attempting to reconcile these personal recollections with an objective journalistic account—would have been welcome.

When the author does allow himself to emerge into the foreground of the story, the result is fascinating. Describing his experience in the early days of the republic following independence from Soviet rule, when his father insisted on moving the family to Armenia, Hovannisian writes: “We were to live as ordinary Armenians, my father had said, which meant that we survived without gas and electricity, and the only way to keep warm was to bury ourselves in sleeping bags. We ate potatoes and cheese and apricot jam. Often we had no bread, because grain shipments were not coming in. “ A little later, his description of the family’s Soviet-style apartment building is pungently well realized, and gives the reader a visceral understanding of the reality of this period.: “We celebrated when the water came and trained our noses to stop smelling in the elevator, because it reeked of urine and vomit, and then learned never to take the elevator because, if the electricity went out, we would have ourselves a private dungeon.”

Hovannisian does attempt to explain the shifting tides of Armenian politics over the last two decades, but the facts of the political situation there, especially in regard to the protracted negotiations with Azerbaijan about the status of the Mountainous Karabagh region, remain somewhat opaque. Raffi is constantly depicted as taking a hard-line stance against any compromise in the establishment of full sovereignty for Mountainous Karabagh, and although Hovannisian shares his father’s viewpoint, a clear, objective overview of the historical facts and the political conditions that have led to its disputed status would have been helpful in making his case.

Still, Hovannisian has an important story at his disposal. It is, among other things, a case study in the circularity of family history. While determined to differentiate themselves from the preceding generation, the men of the Hovannisian family are invariably driven by the need to address and avenge the past wrongs visited upon the Armenians, Richard as a historian, Raffi as a politician, and now Garin as their chronicler. Embedded in all of their work, despite the tragedies of the past, there is inevitably idealism about the future. The story of Armenia isn’t over; perhaps the next century can be better than the last.