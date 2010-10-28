Obama on 'The Daily Show': What He Did and Didn't Do

President Obama's interview with Jon Stewart unfolded predictably. Stewart had a few props and one-liners, like handing Obama "Mug Force One" when he sat down for the interview. But mostly he asked Obama why the administration hadn't accomplished more and why liberals, in particular, shouldn't feel disappointed. Why has Obama's legislative agenda turned out to be so timid? Why hasn't he done more to transform the political process?

You ran on very high rhetoric, 'hope and chnage," and the Democrats this year seem to be running on "please, baby, one more chance." Now, how did we go, in two years, from "hope and change, we are the people we have been looking for, "you're not going to give them the keys, are you?"

Obama responded by arguing that his agenda wasn't timid at all: Not only did he and his allies pass laws that saved the country from the next Great Depression. They enacted historic reforms of Wall Street, student lending, and the nation's health care system. More needs to be done; millions of Americans are still struggling. And there's unfinished business on energy and immigration. But, Obama said, his administration and his party have done a lot more than critics, particularly those on the left, acknowledge.

I thought he was convincing, particularly when he talked about the ways health care reform was already helping millions of Americans. Then again, I've been making the same argument for a while, so others may not react the same way.

Obama did surprise me in one respect. When Stewart asked him about the administration's failure to reform the political system itself, Obama zeroed in on the filibuster as an obstacle to progress: