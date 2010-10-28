Famous People's Kids Are Not Like The Rest of Us

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

The Times has a piece today on the tests given to children who apply to elite New York preschools. It turns out that the schools sometimes offer certain children a chance of taking another test, in case the kids' original scores were too low. Who are these kids?

[Amandy Uhry, a private school admissions adviser] said 2 percent to 5 percent of her clients each year were offered the option [of taking a re-rest].

“Usually the people who get a retest are in some way connected to the school, or seriously a very, very excellent candidate,” she said, like a celebrity’s child or one with very wealthy parents willing to contribute to the school’s endowment.

The new measure of excellence: having a celeb parent!