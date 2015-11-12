It was a mild afternoon—there was an unusual softness in the prospect as we went, a rich yellow upon the fields, and a soft grave purple on the waters. When we returned many stars were out, the clouds were moveless, in the sky soft purple, the lake of Rydale calm, Jupiter behind. Jupiter at least we call him, but William says we always call the largest star Jupiter.

This has its own small unity and a nice little humorousness at the end; but the structure weakens, the sturdiness of tone evaporates and the humor turns into mere archness when we read it this way:

There was an unusual softness In the prospect, as we went, A rich yellow upon the fields. And a soft grave purple in the waters. When we returned many stars were out. The clouds were moveless. In the sky, soft purple, The lake of Rydale calm, Jupiter behind. Jupiter at least we call him, but William says We always call the brightest star Jupiter.

And one last example. Dorothy writes:

O, thought I! what a beautiful thing God has made winter to be by stripping the trees, and letting us see their shapes and forms. What a freedom does it seems to give to the storms.

Here the conception is better than its expression, but how much better is the prose expression than the verse which, by emphasizing the unlucky rhyme, storms-forms, and by picking out a line of sound in be, trees, see, seem, makes the statement more excited and for that reason trivial.

Mr. Eigerman’s selections from the journals were made with sure taste and his experiment was eminently worth making; my reading of it differs from his and I express my difference only because, as it seems to me, we have grown callous to the possible virtues of prose and to its claims in its own right. Then too, I think we do Dorothy Wordsworth an injustice if we expect her to be always incandescent as in the passages Mr. Eigerman selects. As her youth passes, the personal tone diminishes; the incandescent and “poetic” passages become far less frequent even in the first Scottish journal and are rare in the journals of the Continental and the second Scottish tours, and as she began to think of writing not only for herself and William, but for a large circle of friends. The intimacy of the Alfoxden and Grasmere journals is a loss indeed, but the firm, unequivocal prose, marked by the old precise rhetoric of the eighteenth century, was still at her command to express the observations of her clear, sensible intelligence.

As for the Grasmere journal, I find it as fascinating as ever but one of the most painful books I know. “Nature never did betray / The heart that loved her”: so Wordsworth had promised his sister in the great year of 1798. He was twenty-eight then, Dorothy two years younger. In a few years William was to learn and say how little one could believe this promise; Dorothy, in her own way, had learned it earlier. The Grasmere journal is usually remembered for its exquisite observations of nature and its record of homely pleasures, but it is also the record of a woman terribly betrayed by Nature, though not quite the Nature Wordsworth had in mind. For one thing, there is so much illness—concern over Coleridge’s health, and William was so frequently ailing, and Dorothy herself is always recording her headaches, her disorders of the bowels and teeth, as matters of simple accepted fact. But not always simple accepted fact: “My tooth broke today. They will soon be gone. Let that pass, I shall be beloved—I want no more.” This is in May, 1802; she was not yet thirty-one but a large part of her life was coming to an end—what she was much later to call “the shapeless wishes of my youth, wishes without hope”—for in November of that year William was to marry Mary Hutchinson. As the wedding date approaches, Dorothy’s illness increases noticeably. Her straining for control becomes pitiable; she is unable at last to attend the ceremony but lies prostrate on a bed to wait the return of the wedding party and to make a third with the bride and groom on the wedding journey back to Grasmere.