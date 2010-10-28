Kenosha Says Goodbye to Chrysler

The last Chrysler plant in Kenosha, Wisc. is closing this week , the end of a 108-year auto manufacturing legacy that began with Nash and Hudson, becoming American Motors in the 1950s, and included the “Kenosha Cadillac”--the Nash Rambler.

I point this out not to pile on to what’s an all too familiar story but to point out to those interested in getting beyond the usual Manufacturing Belt tales of woe and “ruin porn” to a valuable new media resource in the region.