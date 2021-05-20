Satire, Death Of...

Political satire in America is for the moment the monopoly of Will Rogers. Others may practice it for tiny audiences; his is as near to the sum total of the "picture reading public" as anyone can come. The paraphernalia of gum and lariat which helped him in the Follies is now partly laid away; he is on a vastly popular lecture tour; he broadcasts; he writes for the Saturday Evening Post; he publishes books. He has only to write a play and create a comic strip to become universal. Our other satirists seem perfectly willing to leave politics in his hands; they concern themselves with business, with the crudities of social intercourse, sometimes with literature and religion. Politics either fails to interest them or offers itself as a topic which will not interest the public. The Peace Conference provoked a mild sketch in one of the revues; the Harding scandals, the long dullness of the present administration, our international policies, have not stirred any significant satirist to action. Even the tradition that satire is the weapon of the conservatives has not held; can anyone recall a satiric attack on the Reds? Except for parodies. Was the indictment of Main Street and Babbitt met by Rotarian satire in any instance?

In America satire has often been the weapon of the man who pretended to be the average and the common. It has been the attack from below, and the integrity of the satirist has been proved by his illiteracy: Mr. Rogers follows the course of Bill Nye and Artemus Ward and Mark Twain. On the subject of art the following passage will find a parallel in the work of nearly every American humorist of the old school:

We know about nine-tenths of the stuff going on under the guise of Art is the Banana Oil. They call it Art to get to take off the clothes. When you ain't nothing else, you are an Artist. It's the one thing you can claim to be and nobody can't prove you ain't. . . . (Or)… I don't want to see a lot of old Pictures. If I wanted to see old Pictures I would get D. W. Griffith to revive the Birth of a Nation. That's the best old Picture there is. . . . But this thinking that everything was good just because it was old is the Applesauce. . . .