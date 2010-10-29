Is the Devil to Blame for American Foreign Policy?

There’s no doubt that the right way to understand American foreign policy, past or present, is to try to disentangle the debates between those who push for more and those who push for less. But it’s not right to think that, when the latter lose out, it’s because dark forces from another world have put their thumb on the scales.

Take a couple of the figures who always loom large in these discussions, George Kennan and Colin Powell. They’re familiar heroes of prudence and moderation—Kennan, because he helped devise the strategy of “containment” and yet was still able to see that the war in Vietnam was a bad idea; Powell, because he was chairman of the joint chiefs in the first Iraq war but could tell that the second one was bound to be a mess. Were these guys marginalized because they wisely saw disaster looming and refused to drink the madmen’s Kool-Aid?

Not really. Their differences with prevailing policy were much more fundamental. Having coined the term “containment,” Kennan then opposed the policies that were part of turning it from a strategic concept into a political reality—the formation of NATO, the creation of West Germany, the peace treaty with Japan, and so on. He wasn’t listened to on Vietnam because he was seen—correctly, I would argue—as having been wrong on almost every major issue of American foreign policy since the Marshall Plan. As for Powell, it was not easy to exercise much influence in the internal debates over the second Iraq war when all your colleagues in the Administration knew that you had opposed the first one too.

These heroes, in short, were not just opposed to failure. They were, in a real sense, opposed to success. There’s a lesson here that the supernaturalist books ignore. They are clearly right that it’s hard to be an advocate of doing less in American foreign policy. But they’re not right about the reasons. It’s not, as Senator Arthur Vandenberg advised Truman, that policymakers are so good at “scaring hell out of the American people.” Nor is it that Americans cannot accept compromise, prefer self-delusion to self-awareness, are absolutist in their faith, and may not have heard of the Enlightenment.

The main reason is different. A strategy that systematically chooses to do less rather than more may well avoid big mistakes. But it will also—inevitably, in fact—sacrifice some of the most significant achievements of American foreign policy. Given the large global role that the United States has played for decades, it may also—at least until other countries learn to adjust—sacrifice some elements of international order.

Some people will like that kind of change, others won’t. It’s a debate we need to have. But let’s not pretend that there are only two sides, normal people and the possessed.

Stephen Sestanovich is Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of International Diplomacy at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He served as ambassador-at-large for the former Soviet Union from 1997 to 2001.