The girls and the gadgets only do so much to make up for the enduring sadness of the James Bond fan: the world’s most famous Brit lives a life that bears almost no discernible resemblance to the experiences of tens of millions of real-life Englishmen—except, of course, in our midnight fantasies. The big revelation of Keith Jeffery’s authorized history of MI6—or to call the organization by its official title, the Secret Intelligence Service—is that Ian Fleming’s most famous creation is not such an implausible character after all.

It is true that during the first four decades of SIS’s existence, the period covered by this immensely detailed book, very few agents had to battle a bowler-hat-throwing Korean golf caddy, a Catalan circus performer with a golden gun, or a Chinese-German doctor with metal pincers for hands. And yet anyone who recalls the opening scene of Goldfinger, in which Sean Connery infiltrates a drug baron’s base, peeling off his wetsuit to reveal an impeccable tuxedo, will find the story of Pieter Tazelaar immensely satisfying. Put ashore in Nazi-occupied Holland just before five o’clock in the morning of November 23, 1940, Tazelaar wore full evening dress beneath his specially designed wetsuit, allowing him to walk directly into the seafront casino at Scheveningen. For greater verisimilitude, one of his fellow agents sprinkled him with Hennessy XO brandy beforehand. What happened next—a miraculous triumph at baccarat? an encounter with a mysterious blonde? a gun battle with an assassin who feels no pain?—remains sadly unknown.

MI6 began life in what readers may well regard as typically British circumstances. In essence, it was a product of the “invasion panic” that preceded World War I, with ordinary book-buyers and politicians alike obsessed by fantasies of German agents infiltrating rural England and undermining its empire from within, an atmosphere captured beautifully in those wonderfully paranoid adventure classics like Erskine Childers's The Riddle of the Sands (1903) and John Buchan's The Thirty-Nine Steps (1915). In April 1909, a coalition of Admiralty, War Office, and Home Office bigwigs agreed to set up a Secret Service Bureau “with the view of obtaining information in foreign countries.” From the beginning, though, it was the founding director, Sir Mansfield Smith-Cumming, who set the tone. Formerly an obscure naval veteran, ‘C’, as he called himself, was short and sturdy, with a gigantic head and a monocle. At first he had no idea what he was meant to be doing. “Surely we can not be expected to sit in the office month by month doing absolutely nothing?” he complained to one of his colleagues. But he soon found his stride: working every day of the year, including Christmas, he bought himself a fake beard and toupee and even took to carrying a swordstick, despite the fact that nobody ever attacked him.

As an authorized history, Jeffery’s book is unsurprisingly more sober than other histories of MI6’s early years, notably a recent book by Michael Smith, the security correspondent of the London Sunday Times. Still, Jeffery has a good eye for a story, and it seems clear that Cumming’s antics—injured in a car crash during World War I, he cut off his leg with a penknife and later tested potential recruits by whipping out the knife and stabbing it into his wooden leg—set the tone for many of MI6’s escapades. Only a few years after the Bureau’s foundation, its agents were smuggling information out of German-occupied Belgium inside boxes of chocolates, while at one stage they experimented with using human semen as invisible ink, even requesting samples of the “female equivalent” from a London lunatic asylum for testing. Perhaps it is hardly surprising that the Bureau’s early days were so colorful: among its agents were Arthur Ransome, Graham Greene, and Somerset Maugham, although none of the writers of MI6 got up to anything especially interesting.