Blue Phase

If enough incumbent Democrats like Murphy survive on Tuesday through sheer energy and preparation (and I confess it's hard not to be swayed by his jaunty optimism), they will contain the damage of a difficult night.

The party believes it is gaining traction by warning voters to be wary of Republicans supported by undisclosed money from mysterious special interests who will be looking for post-election payback. Its "made in America" campaign against outsourcing has shored up some Democrats like Murphy in the old industrial states. And tea party extremism may be frightening the base out of indifference.

But this Tuesday will still be very different from that glorious evening for Democrats four years ago, and much of the post-election analysis will focus on ideology, on whether Obama moved "too far left" and embraced too much "big government."

All this will overlook how moderate Obama's program actually is. It will also pretend that an anxiety rooted in legitimate worry about the country's long-term economic future is the result of doctrine rather than experience. Nathan Daschle, the executive director of the Democratic Governors Association, argues that if the Republicans do as well as they're expected to, 2010 would be the third election in a row in which voters cast ballots for change, the very quest for a "new direction" that propelled Democrats such as Murphy into office four years ago.

The classic middle-ground voter who will swing this election — moderate, independent, suburban — has always been suspicious of dogmatic promises that certain big ideas would give birth to a utopian age. This voter is looking for simpler and more realistic things: a bit more security, a bit more income, and renewed confidence that the future will be better than the past. Such voters still haven't found what they're looking for.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

(c) 2010, Washington Post Writers Group

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.