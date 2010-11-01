The Gates Foundation's Delusional Techno-Messianism

At what point do the moral claims we in the rich world make for our actions in the poor world stop being just relatively harmless, feel-good stories to which government officials turn when they need to enlist the support of legislatures, and to which activists resort in order mobilize constituencies, and start becoming cognitive stumbling blocks to actually getting the poor the aid they need in ways that serve their interests rather than our own? The way the major private philanthropies, above all the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, now hype their own programs should come as no surprise. A century of advertising should have taught us that it is not only in war that truth is the first casualty. So if we choose to rely, as global development work increasingly does, on the new 'philanthrocapitalism'—to use the title of a recent bit of journalistic hagiography about the charitable work of Gates and his billionaire peers—we should not complain when such institutions apply to philanthropy the same techniques they used to vastly overstate (let's be charitable) the qualities of their products, while ignoring their defects and limitations.

States were once held to a different standard: There was a time when it was thought to matter when they lied to their citizens, no matter how fine the ends that made the lies seem justifiable. But in an age where even nations increasingly are understood as being brands, I suppose that this is not especially surprising either. When President Obama used the occasion of this fall’s U.N. General Assembly to announce expanded new American commitments to food security, poverty alleviation, and development in the poor world—or, at least, to those countries whose democratic credentials had earned them Washington’s approval—the inflated claims that he, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Rajiv Shah, made about what a radical improvement these programs represented over what the Bush administration had done, and how much more they were likely to achieve, those who welcomed these initiatives explained away the inflated claims being made for them as nothing more than the customary (and politically necessary) exaggerations that go with selling anything, from breakfast cereal to foreign military interventions.

Some of this indeed does go with the territory: We are not altruism machines, whatever totalitarian scolds like philosopher Peter Singer may choose to imagine. Nor should we aspire to be. It is no moral lapse to care more about your family or your neighbors than about people who live far away and who you will never meet. To the contrary, at the very least such concerns are entirely defensible morally. And because of this, the practical policy implication in terms of global development work is that in order for governments to keep aid budgets at reasonable levels, or for NGOs to raise the monies they need to operate, they have to make a case, which is to say they have to over-claim and over-simplify.

But there are limits to such hyperbole, and if we have not gone beyond them already, we are certainly on the brink of doing so. It is one thing to overstate what can be accomplished with new relief programs and quite another to make claims about them that have virtually no chance of being realized. Starkly put, the problem is not exaggeration, but rather its corollary—the radical underestimation of just how difficult poverty alleviation, and development more broadly, really is. Yes, in the near term, pretending that there are relatively quick fixes to the problems of hunger or poverty may indeed make it easier to get monies appropriated for worthwhile programs. But since these problems are desperately difficult, over the long term promising that lasting success can be obtained quickly or reliably is far more likely to engender cynicism than solidarity.