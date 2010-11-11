Titillated and Pixelated

Kipnis dubs our age one of “compulsive unbosoming”; it is also one of compulsive nosiness. Accustomed to surveillance as entertainment—reality TV, live video blog feeds—we want our scandals graphically documented. The diaper detail in Nowak’s story, Kipnis points out, was a “brilliant piece of set design.” Cinematic scraps of imagery have always been scandal lifeblood: she wore a diaper, he kept his socks on, that cigar, that blue dress. And now these cinematic scraps are everywhere. Our new modes of documentation and dispersal add pixelation to titillation. We traffic in primary source material: mistresses hawking their saved emails, damning photos leaked to the press. Mark Sanford’s ode to the anatomy of his Argentinean girlfriend is still lodged in the popular imagination: “I love your tan lines...the curves of your hips, the erotic beauty of you holding yourself (or two magnificent parts of yourself) in the faded glow of night’s light.” Something certainly has changed, and for the worse.

But besides a few dutiful references to our “fast-moving digitally driven times,” Kipnis does not devote much energy to defining this singularly scandalous age. She stresses the timelessness of the scandalizing impulse—the “gravitational pull toward confession and punishment [that] underlies the human emotions.” Each case that she outlines “represents a trouble spot in the social compact that no form of enlightenment or social progress seems likely to eradicate anytime soon.” Scandal that survives unchanged through “social progress,” however, is not what is most interesting here, nor what would have been this book’s most valuable contribution to our cultural understanding.

Why rehash scandals from the early ’90s when the past few years alone have yielded so much material? Kipnis claims to avoid “the glitziest cases, which tend to become too encrusted with opinion to yield surprises.” But there are no surprises here. The book is disappointing because it is clear that a funny, savvy mind is at work, one that might have been well-equipped to teach us a thing or two about our changing relationship to scandal, or about why our scandals seem to keep getting bigger and weirder. Instead, Kipnis sticks to familiar psychological turf about scapegoats and public shaming rituals and the pratfalls of self-delusion.

She riffs squirm-inducingly on Tripp’s ugliness (“the ways in which ugly things achieve their ugliness are completely diverse, and if ugliness can’t be reduced to the sum of its parts, how do we know it when we see it?”) and Oprah’s confessional essay in O magazine about her weight problems. Kipnis is a phrase-turner above all else: “the rock-hurling villagers, gnashing their teeth from the sidelines, savoring all the gory details of other people’s disgraces in a happy fizz of moral indignation.” That is nothing but typing. Most of the examples here feel less like analytical models and more like slapdash anecdotes selected so that Kipnis could pursue her rhetorical flourishes. Her arguments are not cumulative; we are pelted with ideas but handed no conclusions.

This book is an exact projection of what its author calls the “flamboyant ‘Look at me’” aspect of scandal. Much like contemporary scandal, it is puffed up with gossipy tidbits and ruthlessly sure of its own worth. But it sheds little light on the particular insanity of scandal today. Woods, mentioned only in a footnote, feels most paradigmatic—a star felled by his titanic ego and his sloppy handling of technology. And what better evidence of a psychic blind spot: to think that all those lusty text messages wouldn’t somehow explode on the web.

Laura Bennett is assistant literary editor of The New Republic.