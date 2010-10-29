How Many Blue Dogs Will Voters “Boot”?

The inevitable loss-induced "struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party" has already begun. In a New York Times op-ed, The Nation’s Ari Berman has written that liberals should “Boot the Blue Dogs,” suggesting a smaller but more ideologically homogeneous Democratic congressional caucus would be happier, more effective, and more progressive.

I disagree with Berman's argument on substantive grounds—particularly the CliffsNotes version that the Times’ word limit imposed on him—but in addition, isn't this a really weird time to be talking about a purge of Democratic moderates? After all, Republicans are poised to do the job themselves, seizing so many seats that they'll drastically shrink the size of the Congressional Blue Dog Caucus.

How many of these moderates will actually be left after November 2? Currently, there are 54 members of the Blue Dog Coalition in the House. Four of them are retiring, and two others—Brad Ellsworth of Indiana and Charlie Melancon of Lousiana—are running for the Senate. All six of these open seats are very likely to flip to the GOP.

Looking at Nate Silver’s very precise projections of House races, there are 47 incumbent Democrats that he rates as having a better-than-even chance of losing. Of those, 21 are Blue Dogs. If you assume they all do lose, then add in the six open seats, and acknowledge there are likely to be no reinforcements from the tiny Democratic class of 2010, this leaves you with a Blue Dog Coalition of 27 members, exactly half the current number.