Speaker Boehner, Meet Your New Republicrats

And then there is Connecticut's fifth district. According to Shor:

State Senator Sam Caligiuri has a small chance to defeat incumbent Chris Murphy in this Northwestern Connecticut district, including the town of Waterbury. If he does, Caligiuri is going to have the distinction of being the most liberal Republican in Congress since at least 1993. And that’s coming from a conservative for CT Republican state senator. Wow.



Might these members defy their districts, or their personal histories, and vote strongly Republican anyway? Sure. Party leadership will certainly pressure them to do so, just as Democratic leaders pressured members of their caucus in the last two years. And Republicans, if anything, tend to be more effective at enforcing party discipline than Democrats are.

But these new Republicans seem likely to risk a backlash if they vote with their party too consistently, particularly if the party line is being handed down from a Republican leadership in the thrall of the Tea Party movement. Just look what has happened to Joseph Cao in Louisiana's second Congressional District. As Shor notes, Cao was the sole Republican vote on health care reform legislation and is generally a moderate Republican. But that wasn't enough for the Louisiana's second congressional district and Cao looks like he's one of the few Republican incumbents likely to lose this year.

Shor's track record on this is pretty good, by the way. When Scott Brown surprised everybody by winning the race for Ted Kennedy's old seat in Massachusetts, Shor predicted that he'd turn out to be a moderate. And that's turned out to be correct. Shor estimates that Brown's voting record to date makes him the third most liberal Republican in the Senate, behind Susan Collins and Olympia Snowe of Maine.

Brown still caucuses with the Republicans and, arguably, that's the most important vote of all. But the Republican leadership can't take his vote for granted, Shor says, just as House GOP leaders may discover some of their incoming freshman class have a newfound independent streak: