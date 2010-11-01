Ted Sorensen at TNR

On Sunday Theodore C. Sorensen, a speechwriter for President John F. Kennedy and one of his closest confidantes, passed away at the age of 82. He penned two pieces for The New Republic:

"School Doors Swing Open." In 1952, just a year before he was hired by then-Senator Kennedy, the young lawyer reported on the beginning of the end of segregation in public schools.

"Heir Time." More than a half century later, Sorensen returned to TNR to demonstrate his enthusiasm for Barack Obama. "President Kennedy succeeded by demonstrating the same ... judgment, and ability to lead and unite a troubled country that he had shown during his presidential campaign," Sorensen wrote. "I believe Obama will do the same."

Sorensen's books were also the subject of scrutiny at TNR: