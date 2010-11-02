Lisa Murkowski's Moderate Mission

Indeed, Murkowski’s practical, moderate messaging seems to be working among plenty of voters from all walks of life. When asked why they support her, many people bring up their personal experiences with Murkowski. One woman at the diversity coalition event discusses the senator’s work to secure visas for new Alaskans. Also at El Tango, Carol Ashlock, an independent voter who has printed 1,000 shirts that said “Too Legit to Quit,” talks about recycling projects that Murkowski has helped push through Congress. Then there’s Umulkher Samatar, a Somali immigrant who says that she thinks Murkowski’s Republican opponent cares too much about ideology and not enough about state services. “I’m not a political person. … Joe Miller, we know he’s very, very conservative. We know he’s not going to fight for minorities or immigrants. Health, education—he wants to cut all the federal funding for minority groups. Forget it,” Samatar says.

But messaging isn’t the only important part of Murkowski’s campaign. There’s the matter of her unusual name. For a write-in vote to count, the candidate’s name has to be spelled correctly. This will be a big challenge, especially for Alaskans who have learned English as a second language. Making it tougher still, at the urging of rightwing radio host and Miller supporter Dan Fagan, more than 150 Alaskans signed up as write-in candidates last week just to bury Murkowski’s name on the list that will be available at polling stations.

The campaign is hoping Murkowski gear will help minimize misspellings that could lead to tossed ballots. El Tango’s tables are covered with blue wristbands that show the candidate’s name and an oval, which must be colored in on voters’ ballots. The campaign says it has made 50,000 of them in total. They’ve also distributed 25,000 pens bearing the same information and the exhortation, “Fill it in. Write it in.” All this material is allowed in voting booths according to the state’s anti-electioneering laws, so long as it isn’t blatantly flashed around.

Some supporters have made their own gear. At a back table at El Tango, there are four women wearing black t-shirts that feature the letters “MUR,” a cow with the letter “K” on its hide, and a pair of skis. And the candidate doesn’t pass up a chance to remind people to get their letters correct: She wraps up her speech at the restaurant by asking if her name is really that hard to spell. In unison, her supporters shout, “M-U-R-K-O-W-S-K-I.”

Whether Murkowski’s efforts to promote a moderate message—and her unusual name—will succeed isn’t clear. Dave Dittman, an Alaska pollster, has her in the lead with 37 percent of the vote; Miller is at 27 percent, McAdams at 23). Public Policy Polling, however, has Miller ahead with 37 percent, and Murkowski tied with McAdams at 30 percent. Miller has been the subject of steady bad press, and even the National Republican Senatorial Committee has expressed concern about his chances. But his dedicated conservative base might be large enough to take the race. Meanwhile, McAdams’s numbers have risen in the past month, and Bill Clinton is now making robocalls on his behalf.

Murkowski’s challenge until the polls close on Tuesday remains navigating the space between her two opponents. She’s banking on presenting herself as more moderate than Miller, but more well-known and connected than McAdams. And she’s hoping to attract voters like Selita Helms, who attended the NAACP dinner with Murkowski. (Although the senator has only a 57 percent voting record with the group, she won points when she strongly condemned the Tea Party Express after one of its leaders used racist language to disparage the NAACP.)

Helms, who puts on gospel productions in Anchorage, doesn’t know who she’ll vote for on Tuesday. But she’s sure it won’t be Miller. “He lies. We all have skeletons in our closets, but he just lies about it.” She thinks that Murkowski is a more moderate option—but, then again, she thinks the same of McAdams.

Murkowski has to hope that she’s put in enough effort for the Selita Helmses of Alaska to go her way on Tuesday. She’s certainly sparing no energy in trying to convince these voters who’ll make a last-minute decision that she’s the right choice, the practical choice, the effective choice. Toward the end of the NAACP dinner, the last leg of her long and varied Saturday campaign swing, Murkowski addresses the banquet hall. The speech sounds like an abridged version of the one she delivered to the diversity coalition. Instead of “unity,” though, the audience hears about “equity” and “parity.” Murkowski closes by saying, “I look forward to working with you for a long time.”

Alexandra Gutierrez is a reporter based in Aleutian Islands.