The Curious Sociology Of Electoral Predictions

Nate Silver notices something about electoral predictions that makes no sense:

it doesn’t make sense to say, for instance — and a lot of people are saying things like this — that Republicans should gain between 50 and 60 seats, and the number could be higher, but it shouldn’t be lower. If that’s what you think, you should project their gains to between 60 and 70 seats (or whatever) instead.

There is a mathematical distribution here. Whatever your median guess is, the probability of the result ending up above it or beneath it should be equal. There's no reason to project some lopsided curve with a huge right tail.

Yet lots of pundits are saying things like Republicans House gains will be "in the mid-60s or (maybe much) higher." Why are they saying nonsensical things?

I think there's a strange sociology at work here. Obviously, there has been a strong Republican undertow in Washington over the last year or more. The primary effect of this undertow has of course been to improve the GOP's prospects. But the secondary effect has been to make conservatives giddy and liberals depressed. On the right, a can-you-top-this sensibility is at work in predicting the November bounty. And while there are many conservatives making outlandishly hopeful electoral predictions, and very few liberals doing the same. Nate Silver is, properly, the lodestar of liberal electoral analysis, and his prediction is admirably down-the-line. Not even partisans like Markos Moulitsas are challenging his median prediction of a 53-seat House loss.