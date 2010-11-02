Your Happy Bipartisan Moment Of The Day

Awww:

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Henry County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bizarre case of right place, right time after a candidate for county council stumbled on a car crash with an unexpected political connection.



Republican candidate for Henry County Council 3rd District seat Steve Dugger tells 24-Hour News 8 he was out putting up last minute campaign signs in the small town of Cadiz when he stumbled upon a head on crash on State Road 38 Monday night.

Dugger pulled over and ran to the first car and to his surprise found his opponent Democrat Steve Holmes inside.

He asked Holmes if he was hurt. Holmes told him he wasn’t so Dugger ran to the other car.

