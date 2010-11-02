The "Uncertainty" Canard

David Brooks endorses the idea that Democrats have erred by introducing "uncertainty" into the economy:

Republicans need to offer reassurance. Businesses should be able to predict what their tax costs will be, what their health costs will be and what their regulatory burdens will be.

This may be the single most vapid Republican talking point of the last two years. And yet it's been endorsed by moderate conservatives like Brooks and even elite outposts of the conventional wisdom.

The parties do not differ over uncertainty. On taxes, Republicans want to keep the low Bush rates forever. Democrats want to phase out low rates on income over $250,000. The uncertainty is that the original Bush tax cuts had a phase-out date and we can't be sure which party will win. But Republicans winning does not reduce uncertainty any more than Democrats winning would.

On health costs, Democrats passed a major piece of reform legislation which was designed to reduce health care costs. That is the law of the land. Republicans have demagogued all the cost-saving provisions, and they plan to hamstring implementation of the law by defunding the bureaucracy charged with carrying it out, thereby rendering the government unable to enforce the laws on the books. How can you possibly paint the GOP position as reducing uncertainty?