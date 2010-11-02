Which Party Loves Deficits?

How does McArdle's account differ? Well, first she dwells at length upon the 1990 deficit deal as a rebuke to the notion that Republicans don't care about the deficit. It's a valid account if you choose, as McArdle does, to ignore the overwhelmingly negative Republican reaction to the agreement before and since. The more fair way to account for this episode is to conclude that it represents a strand of moderate Republicanism that has since been driven out of the Republican Party and taken up residence in the moderate wing of the Democratic Party.

Next, she ignores several of the episodes described above, nearly all of which demonstrate the degree to which, post-1990, Republicans abandoned and Democrats embraced the cause of deficit reduction. She further complicates the story by including as evidence the level of the deficit experienced by George W. Bush at the end of his term, which dropped to 1% of GDP at its ebb, and the high deficit experienced under Obama. Obviously this is an extremely flawed metric by which to judge a president's commitment to fiscal responsibility. In the short term, the effects of the business cycle overwhelm the effects of fiscal policy. So indeed, it is true that the deficit briefly dropped at the peak of the 2000s business cycle, and it skyrocketed at the start of 2009, but neither of these reflects any policy change.

It's so clear cut that Democrats care more about reducing deficit than Republicans that the more interesting question is why this is even a matter of debate. We don't, after all, debate which party cares more about regulating greenhouse gasses or keeping low marginal tax rates -- and the evidence on those issues is no more ambiguous than the evidence on the question of who cares more about deficits. One answer is that Republicans are rhetorically committed to deficit reduction, perhaps even moreso than Democrats, and news reporters are hesitant to frame the issue in such a way as to take sides on a contested value. A second answer is that what you'd call the anti-deficit lobby -- interest groups like the Concord Coaliion and various mainstream pundit reporters -- are also committed to bipartisanship and the belief that both parties are to blame for national problems. Any other reasons?