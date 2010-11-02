Again, No Signs of a Tsunami Just Yet

The release of exit poll data is maddeningly scattered, but I gather some of the numbers are creating great consternation among Democrats. I don't quite see it. So 41 percent of voters self-identify as conservative? So did 39 percent in 2006, and 44 percent in 2002. (Pew's final poll, which predicted a 6-point Republican advantage, about average, projected that 46 percent of voters would self-identify as conservative). 18 to 29-year-olds are 9 percent of the electorate, half of the percentage in 2008? Under-30s haven't been over 9 percent in a midterm since at least 1990. This is normal, not signs of a tsunami.