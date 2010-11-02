The Republicans Are Calling!

Apparently, it’s never too late to scare away voters. This evening, just before the polls closed in Maryland, voters in Baltimore and Prince George’s county reported to Election Protection that they had received robocalls advising them to relax, stay home, and watch the election on television.

Ron Hube—a voter in Baltimore who works at the University of Maryland—played a recording of the call from his voicemail for TNR. A stilted recording of a woman’s voice relayed the following: “Governor O’Malley and President Obama have been successful … our goals have been met ... we took it back. Relax, everything is fine. The only thing left to do is watch it on TV tonight. Congratulations, and thank you.”