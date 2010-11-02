The Big Picture

So far it looks like Republicans are meeting, and maybe even slightly exceeding, generally expected (50-60 seat) gains in the House; they are in the process of picking up a lot of seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Senate's another matter, at least until Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, Nevada, and Washington are resolved. All these races appear to be very, very close. With West Virginia in the bag, though, a Republican Senate is beyond unlikely. In the governorships, it's looking good for Democrats in Illinois and Vermont; Republicans appear headed to a narrow win in Florida; and it's dead even in Ohio. Elsewhere, things are going pretty much as expected, unless you expected Tom Tancredo to win in Colorado.