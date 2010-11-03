Coastal Comfort

This is hardly a surprise, but it appears the Pacific Coast states will give Democrats a nice sunset for an election day that's certainly been full of violent storms. If the exit polls are at all on track, not only are Barbara Boxer and Jerry Brown romping to comfortable victories, but we may not have to wait days or weeks to see if Patty Murray will survive. There's still a close governor's race in Oregon to resolve (the exits in that race feature the biggest gender gap I've ever seen, which may be attributable to the fact that Republican Chris Dudley is a former NBA player), and seven or eight potentially close House races (though Oregon House Democrats seem to be doing quite well). But it may well be that Nancy Pelosi will be one of the few unhappy West Coast Democrats come tomorrow.