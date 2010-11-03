Last Night In Wrong, Self-Referential Edition

Political scientist Douglass Hibbs has a model of the election. It takes account of three factors:

1. The presence of a midterm election, which generally results in losses for the president's party.

2. The incumbent party's "exposure" -- the more seats you hold, the deeper into hostile territory you're stretched, and the easier it is to lose seats.

3. Personal income growth, which heavily influences out-party behavior.

The model does not include presidential approval rating. Indeed, it doesn't include anything other than structural factors. That model predicts the Democrats will lose 45 seats in the House.

I think this made things clear. If you factor in the number of seats held by the majority party -- obviously, the more swollen the majority, the easier it is to lose seats -- and personal income growth, you predict a 45 seat gain for the GOP. Since she found this unclear, let me recap Emery's questions:

--"Well, he didn't come in at the start of the crisis, but otherwise that explains FDR's "wipeout" in the 1934 midterms down to the ground."

This is sarcasm, intended to prove that governing during a time of falling personal income growth doesn't mean you necessarily lose. Great point. I bet those fancy political scientists never thought of it. Except, wait -- personal income skyrocketed by 12.7% in 1934! So she hasn't even cherry-picked an example that cuts against a trend. She's cherry-picked an example that perfectly embodies the trend.

--"Then Chait comes up with a "model" (from where?)..."

Like I wrote, it comes from political scientist Douglass Hibbs. He's a political scientist, Ms. Emery. That means he studies things like elections. With numbers and stuff. You wouldn't understand.