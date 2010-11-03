The Many Lives of Christine O'Donnell

Delaware wasn't angry enough to elect her, but we'll be seeing her again soon.

Dover, Delaware—"You have two stories ready to go, right?" It's about 7:30 p.m. at Christine O'Donnell's election-night party in Dover, and all the local reporters are crammed in the back, idly refreshing Politico and Twitter while waiting for the returns to come in. There's a man with a mustache and a baby blue O'Donnell t-shirt looming over us, grinning. "Cause you don't know which way it's going to go!," he explains. Of course, the journalists present all assume O'Donnell is going to lose her Senate race, and badly. Most of us are just there to watch the carnage. But the O'Donnell backer is undaunted: "You guys in the media just haven't gotten it yet!"

As the polls close, it's nearly futile to talk to any of O'Donnell's biggest fans. None of them want to chat about the campaign per se: When I identify myself as a reporter, they just want to explain how the media have completely distorted the race, how we've held O'Donnell to a double standard, how we've blown out of proportion things like her youthful foray into witchcraft or her mortgage default two years ago, and how we've stupidly assumed she will lose. One O'Donnell volunteer declines to tell me his name, but he does let me know that he once took a journalistic ethics class in college. "They probably don't teach that anymore...," he muses.

O'Donnell's party takes place at the Dover Downs hotel complex, in a conference room wedged between a casino and a racetrack. The similarities between horse-racing and political campaigns have been much-noted, but there's one crucial difference: At the track, even the most fervent bettor will usually accept with weary resignation when his favorite has stumbled and fallen out of contention. Here on election night, however, no one believes O'Donnell is actually going to lose.

Shortly after 8 p.m., just as O'Donnell's younger sister Jennie takes the stage to kick off the festivities, the two big TV screens in the room (tuned to Fox) declare O'Donnell's Democratic opponent, Chris Coons, the projected winner. For a moment, there's silence in the crowd and an audible, "Oh my god." But Jennie is undaunted: "Are you here to lift Christine O'Donnell to the United States Senate?" The crowd pauses, and then starts clapping loudly. Forget what the media's saying—victory is still possible.