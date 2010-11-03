It Was a Brutal Night

How bad a night was it for the Democrats? Worse than it seemed on television, I think. Early in the evening, Democrats were surprisingly competitive in a bunch of key races--for house seats in Kentucky and Indiana, Senate seats in Illinois and Pennsylvania, and governorships in Florida and Ohio. Although they would go on to lose all of them, pending final numbers in Florida, they held onto their Senate majority. And that complicated the media narrative. The symbolic importance of Harry Reid's victory, in particular, made it difficult for pundits to call the night a Republican rout. But, make no mistake, this was a Republican rout. As Nate Silver notes, "Republicans have some legitimate gripe with portrayals of the night as having been a split decision."

The election models predicted Democrats should lose House 45, or maybe 50, seats given the state of the economy. My colleague Jonathan Chait suggested that was probably too low, given President Obama's reliance on young voters, and I tend to agree. But the final count will be somewhere in the 60s. That suggests other forces were also at work--that Obama really did campaign badly, that health care reform really did hurt, and so on. You can't say Democrats would have held the House if these things had played out differently, particularly if you want to zero in on any one factor. You can say they might have reduced their losses at the margins.

Still, the economy remains, by far, the most important factor. The polls bore this out: Voters overwhelmingly cited it as the number one reason for their decision. (Health care was a very distant second.) And it's important to be clear about what that means. As Paul Krugman notes again today, the problem wasn't Obama's failure to focus on the economy. It was his failure to improve the economy (or improve it enough). And those complaining most loudly about the lack of focus happen to be the same ones who pushed back, and are still pushing back, against the policies that would have delivered said improvement. Score one for irony, albeit the predictable and familiar kind.

Of course, this is also what's so worrisome about the next two years and beyond. It's not as if the chances of improving the economy went up with this election. If anything, they went down. As even many conservative economists now agree, the economy needs more stimulus. The ascendant Republicans don't believe in stimulus, unless it's in the form of tax cuts for wealthy people that aren't very stimulating. Unemployment will likely stay high. Voter anger will, too.