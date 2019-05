From a Miami Herald dispatch on Rick Scott's narrow win over Alex Sink, to become Florida's next governor:

"I wouldn't have voted for him if I had another Republican to choose from,'' said Frank Paruas, a 38-year-old Kendall Republican. "I think Alex Sink isn't a bad person. But I just couldn't vote for anyone in the Democratic party right now.''

It's just one quote. But it seems typical of how a lot of voters felt yesterday.