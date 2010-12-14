A full half-century after E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Paul Scott concluded The Raj Quartet, his magnificent series of books covering the final years of British rule on the subcontinent. Scott began his story around the time of Gandhi’s Quit India campaign in 1942, and continued it through the dissolution of imperial control and the brutal partition of the country. It is impossible to do justice to the scope and the ambition of the Quartet (and to a fifth book, Staying On, about Britons who remained in independent India), but Scott’s achievement—simply put—was to link monumental historical events with minutely rendered characters and a sustained focus on the interlocking issues of race and gender.

The chief interest of Six Days in Marapore, an early work published in England in 1953 under the title The Alien Sky, is that it shows Scott—less than a decade after his service in the Indian Army Service Corps—beginning to wrestle with the themes that would eventually make his longer and more mature work so masterful. Scott arrived in India in 1943, when he was 23, and helped to re-capture Burma from Japanese control. His fascination with the country continued after he returned to England. The bloody legacy of colonialism was a given for him; and Six Days in Marapore is his early attempt to understand the British men and women who were in India when, as Scott later remarked, they “came to an end of themselves as they were.”

Like Scott’s later fiction, Six Days in Marapore is focused primarily on Anglos and Anglo-Indians. The story, which takes place in the summer of 1947, several weeks prior to partition, centers on Joe MacKendrick, an American businessman who travels to the eponymous fictional town with the hope of meeting his late brother’s mistress, Dorothy Gower. MacKendrick is in what might be called a funk: his intentions toward Dorothy are murky even to himself, and he is uncertain what he is doing in India. His political knowledge is negligible, and he seems unable to grasp either Indian or British feelings toward the imminent handover. Scott perhaps intends MacKendrick to personify the typically naïve Yankee abroad, but his portrayal of this quiet American has little of the bite or the cynicism that one finds in Graham Greene. Indeed, it is Cynthia Mapleton, the bigoted and pathetic English widow, who says of MacKendrick, “American, eh? Here already. They might let us get out of India first.” This particular strain of British resentment does not appear to be occupying Scott’s mind.

Dorothy is married to Tom Gower, who edits a local newspaper, and runs an experimental agricultural farm nearby. Gower is the story’s well-meaning, tragic figure who understands all too well what is coming. In an early scene he tries to award an athletics medal to a local Indian at a prize ceremony, only to be publicly humiliated. As Gower says, he himself has “spent a long time learning to understand something only to find it’s changed as quickly as [he’d] understood it.” As Gupta, an Indian journalist who wants to take over the paper that Gower edits, tells MacKendrick, “[Gower] is in India many years and takes our problems to heart.” When MacKendrick reveals his sympathy for Gower, Gupta quickly adds, “But Mr. Mackendrick, they are our problems …We cannot accept his solutions to our problems.”