The Urban Miracle

It is not at all clear that Boston really distinguished itself in the late nineteenth century compared to other great cities in that remarkable urban epoch. London was the world’s largest metropolis, the nerve center of a great global empire; decades before Boston it had subways that were filled with the smoky engines of the pre-electric age. Paris was the great city of light, rebuilt by Baron Haussmann, and the cultural capital of Impressionism. New York made room for hundreds of thousands of new immigrants and built infrastructure, like the Brooklyn Bridge. Chicago changed from a small town of 30,000 to a massive metropolis of 1.7 million, giving humanity its first true skyscraper as well as millions of pounds of frozen rail-shipped beef.

It is also not clear that Boston, between 1850 and 1900, achieved things that were all that unusual relative to other periods in the city’s past. In the seventeenth century, Boston was America’s largest city, and its environs contained the colonies’ first printing press, college, public school, newspaper, and ironworks. In the eighteenth century, Bostonians—Sam Adams, John Adams, John Hancock, Paul Revere—played an outsized role in the American Revolution. In the early nineteenth century, the city had a remarkable array of thinkers and doers, from its transcendentalists, such as Emerson and Thoreau, to its China traders, such as John Murray Forbes, who made a fortune connecting continents, and then bankrolled the first rail to Chicago from the east. Even abolitionism was arguably “owned” by Boston more in the 1830s, when William Lloyd Garrison was really out on a limb, than in the 1850s when it had became a national movement. Puleo’s examples of Boston’s special accomplishments are worth pondering precisely because they are not sui generis, but rather because they are examples of ways in which cities frequently change our world.

The book weaves together five major stories: abolitionism and the Civil War, the rise of intra and inter-urban rail, the Back Bay, the telephone, and the flow of immigrants into Boston. Puleo starts with the remarkable story of the runaway slave Thomas Sims, who found freedom in Boston but whose “whereabouts reached James Potter, who claimed that Sims was his property.” Boston’s abolitionists were enraged at the prospect of sending a man back into bondage, but their fuming and plotting did not save Sims from slavery and martyrdom.

Abolitionism is an important story in this context, because it illustrates the ability of urban interactions to help foment powerful political movements. Garrison first published the Liberator in 1831, and started organizing anti-slavery groups soon after. He came to be surrounded by a great web of abolitionist intellectuals—Wendell Phillips, Thomas Wentworth Higginson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau—who connected and fueled each other’s fervor. Higginson was one “of the ‘Secret Six’ who helped finance” John Brown; and he “continued to back Brown and defend the raid even when previous supporters began to desert him after the violence at the arsenal.” Puleo also rightly emphasizes the importance of Charles Sumner, who represented Massachusetts in the United States Senate from 1851 to 1874: he fought the Fugitive Slave Act and was famously caned by Preston Brooks on the Senate floor.

Puleo marvels at the enormous expansion that Boston experienced after the Civil War, but all of America’s largest cities in 1860 experienced extraordinary growth in this period. New Orleans, which grew the least, expanded by 129 percent. Boston’s population growth rate of 320 percent seems spectacular, except when it is compared with the faster growth rates of New York, St. Louis, Buffalo, Chicago and Brooklyn. Why did all of these urban areas expand so dramatically in the nineteenth century?