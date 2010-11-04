Cheer Up, Democrats. Things Will Improve.

Via Ben Smith, this Stu Rothenberg prognostication from April 2009 is bound to live in infamy:

Over the past couple of weeks, at least three Republicans — House Minority Whip Eric Cantor (Va.), former Speaker Newt Gingrich (Ga.) and campaign consultant Tony Marsh — have raised the possibility of the GOP winning back the House of Representatives next year.

That idea is lunacy and ought to be put to rest immediately.

None of the three actually predicted that Republicans would gain the 40 seats that they need for a majority, but all three held out hope that that’s possible. It isn’t. ...

Yes, Republicans have plenty of opportunities in good districts following their loss of 53 House seats over the past two cycles. And yes, there are signs that the Republican hemorrhage has stopped and even possibly that the party’s fortunes have begun to reverse course.

But there are no signs of a dramatic rebound for the party, and the chance of Republicans winning control of either chamber in the 2010 midterm elections is zero. Not “close to zero.” Not “slight” or “small.” Zero.

Where am I going with this? People are myopic, and political pundits are no exception. They tend to project the most recent trend as a straight line, and fail to anticipate future changes. All the talk today is about Democratic over-reach and the center-right electorate. But there are plenty of reasons Democrats can snap back.

One is the youth vote. As I wrote Tuesday night, the failure of the young to turn out transformed the composition of the electorate. In 2008, voters under 30 outnumbered voters over 65. Tuesday, voters over 65 more than doubled voters under 30.