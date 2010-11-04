Was It Worth It? Cont'd

Did President Obama and the Democrats do too much? Was health care reform, in particular, a mistake? Lots of people are making that argument right now. Among them is Evan Bayh, the retiring Democratic senator from Indiana, who in a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday concluded that "Democrats over-interpreted our mandate."

As I’ve argued previously, I think the evidence of over-reach is a great deal more shaky than it seems. The structural realities of a midterm election, particularly given Obama's reliance on young and minority voters, made large Democratic losses inevitable. The poor state of the economy virtually assured that the Democrats would lose their majority, according to the election projection models. Of all the possible mistakes the Obama Administration may have made, the most critical were probably its failure to enact a larger stimulus and its failure to significantly reduce foreclosures, moves that would have bolstered the economy and/or mitigated the pain of the downturn. But those are examples of under-reach, not over-reach.

And yet, as I noted on Wednesday, the Democratic losses in the House were larger than the models would have predicted. It may have been the bad economy that soured the voters, but the time spent on health care reform likely soured them even more. I still think it’s impossible to know how the counter-factual might have played out; improve the economy and, arguably, health care reform is an asset in the election. But I can’t prove that I’m right and, given the magnitude of the Democrats’ losses, I’m less confident that the administration’s ambitious agenda was irrelevant to the final outcome.

So let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that Bayh and the centrist critics are right--that, by trying to enact such an ambitious agenda, Obama and the Democrats inflicted significant political harm upon themselves. Was it still the right thing to do?