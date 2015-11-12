There is another generality to be made from the selections in this volume. Although all but one of the novelists are men, they are fascinated by their women characters and in many cases make them more vivid than those oftheir own sex. That is already true of Cervantes when he describes the night his hero spent at an inn; the unforgettable character in that episode is Maritornes, the hunch-backed, ill-smelling, open-hearted serving wench. In the same way Fielding’s Lady Booby—not to mention Mrs. Slipslop—and Thomas Mann’s Egyptian princess have more life than the two Josephs they are trying to corrupt; they join hands across the centuries with Moll Flanders, Valérie Marneffe, Emma Bovary, Anna Karenina and Molly Bloom. The talent of a great novelist is in large part a talent for creating passionately living women.

But the great novelists have other points of resemblance; it is as if they all revealed features inherited from one enduring race. Not only do they deal with the same subjects in their vastly different fashions—and that is only to be expected, since their underlying subject is always the pity, absurdity, and richness of human life—but they also reveal a surprising number of connections between one novelist and another. Often the connection is within the same decade and the same national literature. Melville—to mention only one example—had written the first draft of a novel about whaling, incidentally while reading Shakespeare’s tragedies. Then he met Hawthorne, read his stories, and completely rewrote the novel to incorporate the “blackness” he admired in them; it was only in this second version—so the scholars have come to believe—that he presented Captain Ahab and his search for the white whale.

Sometimes, however, the influence of a great novelist is exercised from one language to another, even at a distance of centuries. Thus Cervantes: we find definite traces of his work in Fielding and Sterne, Manzoni, Dostoevski (The Idiot) and even Jaroslav Hasek; the good soldier Schweik is a late though by no means the last reincarnation of Sancho Panza. Defoe, Scott and Flaubert, among others, were examples for all countries. But the enduring influence on the novel—at least on great novels—comes from outside the field of prose fiction: it was Shakespeare who inspired Scott, Manzoni, Dickens, Hugo, Balzac, Stendhal, Melville and Tolstoy (even though the last ended by convincing himself that Uncle Tom’s Cabin was greater than Hamlet).

In our own time and country the Shakespearian note reappears in Wolfe and Faulkner, some of whose characters speak in Elizabethan blank verse. What most of the earlier great novelists acquired from Shakespeare was a sense of freedom and power and an overmastering dream, that of depicting all the human passions carried to their utmost intensity. It is to be noted that Shakespeare had less effect on novelists of the second or third rank. Apparently a writer has to reach a certain level of vision before he can undergo that influence without succumbing under it.

Among the novelists of our own time, Thomas Mann—and Gide to a lesser extent—look back to Goethe; Hemingway looks back to Stendhal and Mark Twain; Dreiser to Balzac (more than to Zola), Faulkner also to Balzac (as well as Shakespeare), and Somerset Maugham to Racine—not for immediate models, but rather for secret inspiration and springs of courage. The great men recognize one another at a distance, as if they were raised to such a height that they could neglect the intervening crowd of little men. Baudelaire described his favorite painters as Les Phares, the beacons, “burning on a thousand citadels,” and the great novelists are beacons too, sending their long beams of light across the plain.

Yet for all their acknowledged kinship, they are rivals in a lofty way, almost like feudal barons in their separate strongholds. They make visits of state and exchange compliments without swearing fealty. The new novelists say to the older ones, “You have built your castles and marked off your domains. Admiring your achievements, I leave them to you and press beyond the frontier to conquer a domain of my own.” They must always do more, go farther, and that explains why the novel is a dynamic form, never remaining the same from one generation to another

During the last three centuries it has made an almost continual but disorderly progress not in one direction but in all directions, and always toward the extreme limit of any particular tendency. Thus we have, to mention a few examples, the limit of scientific naturalism in Zola (though later writers would outdo him in mere brutality), the limit of middle-class sociological realism in Babbitt, and the limit of invaded privacy—or so it would seem—in Molly Bloom’s inner monologue. Joyce himself would go deeper into the psyche by merging thoughts into dreams, and in Finnegan’s Wake he would also reach the limit of difficulty, for any book intended to be read and understood.

The limit of externality was reached in Hemingway’s early stories (Gertrude Stein had overpassed the limit), and that of controlled fantasy was probably reached in Kafka; at least one suspects that anything more fantastic than The Castle would not be a novel. The limit of conscious vision was reached in Henry James, and something like the limit, for ordinary readers, of writing directed by the subconscious in William Faulkner; the limit of intricate formal structure in Thomas Mann; the limit of historical scope in War and Peace; that of geographical scope in U.S.A. The limit of minute analysis was reached in the nine volumes of Remembrance of Things Past, and quite possibly the limit of sheer bulk for any novel conceived as an architectural unit. Jules Romains tried to outdistance Proust by writing a novel in thirty volumes, but, like Hemingway’s old fisherman, he “went out too far”; after the first sixteen volumes he lost command of the material, and very few readers followed him to the end.

It’s as if each of the greater authors had said, “I have traced a road to the end; no farther in this direction.” There are other roads, of course, and some of the new writers will find them. Yet a question that suggests itself is whether the new roads will lead into territory as rich for the novelist as the roads already built, and whether they will be as rewarding for readers to follow. That is the inner development in the novel which seems to threaten its central position in Western literature. It keeps moving toward limits, as if by decree, yet the more it approaches them, the less hold it may have on the great body of literate persons who made the novel possible.