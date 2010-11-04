Romney Death Watch

Bill McInturff delivers more bad news:

Tuesday's results blew up the classic GOP nomination model, McInturff told reporters this morning at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor. A partner in the well-respected Public Opinion Strategies firm, which conducts polls for numerous Republican candidates as well as national media outlets like NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, McInturff said the numbers he's been crunching show that Republican primary voters are less interested in throwing their support behind "the next guy in line," as they may have been in the past.

That's bad news for Romney.

My working theory is that all news is bad news for Mitt Romney.