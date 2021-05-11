Clinton's Second Chance

Those with sympathies for Bill Clinton might be tempted—perhaps rightly—to view last Tuesday's election returns as an unmitigated disaster. Never mind sympathies; condolences seem in order. Newt Gingrich as speaker? Pete Wilson re-elected handsomely; moderate Democrats like Dave McCurdy and Jim Cooper humiliated; icons like Ann Richards and Mario Cuomo smashed. Worse still, Senator Alfonse D'Amato now controls the Banking Committee and the governor of New York. Let the Whitewater hearings begin! Jesse Helms could make life impossible at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and the occasional brilliance of Daniel Patrick Moynihan will no longer guide the Senate Finance Committee. Within the Republican Party, as Fred Barnes pointed out in these pages ("The Newtoids Cometh!" November 7), the shift toward Gingrichism is made more acute by the new speaker's triumph in the House. We may soon look back on Bob Dole's period of ascendancy as a responsible era. Even when Democrats won, it was hard to hope: when the big winners in the party are Chuck Robb and Edward Kennedy, it is not exactly a moment of renaissance.

And yet—the voters were moody, but they did not go nuts. Michael Huffington, the worst little hologram in Texas, did not win in California, after spending $25 million (our only regret is that he did not spend $50 million); Oliver North, with a huge turnout from the radical right and an enormous amount of money, lost easily in Virginia; the empty suits of Mitt Romney and Chuck Haytaian will not go to the Senate; even in the District of Columbia, Marion Barry was delivered a rebuff—if, alas, not a defeat—from a feisty Republican, Carol Schwartz. The ejection of the jurassic Dan Rostenkowski, the exhausted Tom Foley and the drab Jim Sasser showed a healthy popular disdain for Washington types who take their electorates for granted. And just why should New Yorkers have re-elected Mario Cuomo for yet another term of paleoliberal drift? In this admirable desire to shake up the system, Americans have now joined the Japanese and the Italians in unseating an ancient and moribund political satrapy—in this case, forty years of increasingly complacent and corrupt Democratic hegemony.