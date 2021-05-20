Mr. Roosevelt on Stilts

The administration’s outstanding achievement is the N.R.A. In the N.R.A., as we have seen, the boundaries of possible action are openly indicated. It must not move far enough to the Left to outrage Mr. Myron C. Taylor and his colleagues of the present employers’ Advisory Board and drive them into resigning. Similarly, it cannot shift far enough to the Right to make inevitable resignations from Dr. Wolman, Mr. Sidney Hillman, Mr. John L. Lewis and the labor group.

In the Agricultural Adjustment Administration, sister organization of the N.R.A., you lately have found this same coalition set-up. At the A.A.A.’s inception, Mr. Bernard M. Baruch and Mr. Thomas L. Chadbourne, both tagged with Wall Street, were the most insistent advocates of crop limitation and processing taxes, and these proposals had the netire approval of the administraiton’s Left members. In its first few weeks, accordingly, the A.A.A. buzzed merrily along amid hand claps and cheers from all sides. But as soon as the A.A.A. began to formulate codes for agricultural products, the familiar split between Right and Left at once appeared. So far the A.A.A. has approved of a number of regional milk codes (although not a national milk code) and has made progress towards writing codes for tobacco products and retail foods. In each case, the code represents a great advance in the organization of the industry, and in each case all fighting issues are being carefully sidestepped.

Recently there has been a great deal of talk about “the Roosevelt revolution.” Large numbers of people regard Mr. Roosevelt as a daring innovator, who somehow is going to bring about radical changes for the better. Mr. Roosevelt is a man of facil mind, who embraces novel ideas with eagerness, and he is certainly bringing about marked changes, but this correspondent begs leave to doubt that these changes will touch essential parts of our capitalist structure. Just now, except for Mr. James M. Beck and Messrs. Earl Browder and Robert Minor, everyone in the country is ostensibly cooperating with the President. Or, what politically comes to the same thing, except for the Communists, no organized group is openly attacking him. This is a very advantageous position to be in. The only thing which can make Mr. Roosevelt abandon this position, it seems to me, is the rise of a real opposition on either the Right or the Left. Meanwhile, he can cover a great deal of ground by the use of his stilts of the Right and the Left.

By its nature no coalition can last indefinitely. It is possible that the reactionaries of the country may succeed in building up a formidable Right opposition to Mr. Roosevelt in the congressional elections next fall. Such a party would filch away from Mr. Roosevelt his present half-fearful, half-greedily-hopeful Right supporters, and he and his administration would logically be forced definitely to the Left. It will take more than Mr. Ogden L. Mills and his group of moth-eaten Republican hacks, however, to create a serious Right opposition; it will need to be a party stretching far down into the middle class. It is similarly conceivable, particularly if the economic situation grows suddenly worse, that a mass movement of industrial workers, poor farmers and farm laborers might spring up, although unhappily this does not now, despite Mr. Milo Reno, seem likely. In that case, you would find Mr. Roosevelt moving rapidly to the Right.