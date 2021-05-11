Mr. Roosevelt on Stilts

Recently there has been a great deal of talk about “the Roosevelt revolution.” Large numbers of people regard Mr. Roosevelt as a daring innovator, who somehow is going to bring about radical changes for the better. Mr. Roosevelt is a man of facil mind, who embraces novel ideas with eagerness, and he is certainly bringing about marked changes, but this correspondent begs leave to doubt that these changes will touch essential parts of our capitalist structure. Just now, except for Mr. James M. Beck and Messrs. Earl Browder and Robert Minor, everyone in the country is ostensibly cooperating with the President. Or, what politically comes to the same thing, except for the Communists, no organized group is openly attacking him. This is a very advantageous position to be in. The only thing which can make Mr. Roosevelt abandon this position, it seems to me, is the rise of a real opposition on either the Right or the Left. Meanwhile, he can cover a great deal of ground by the use of his stilts of the Right and the Left.

By its nature no coalition can last indefinitely. It is possible that the reactionaries of the country may succeed in building up a formidable Right opposition to Mr. Roosevelt in the congressional elections next fall. Such a party would filch away from Mr. Roosevelt his present half-fearful, half-greedily-hopeful Right supporters, and he and his administration would logically be forced definitely to the Left. It will take more than Mr. Ogden L. Mills and his group of moth-eaten Republican hacks, however, to create a serious Right opposition; it will need to be a party stretching far down into the middle class. It is similarly conceivable, particularly if the economic situation grows suddenly worse, that a mass movement of industrial workers, poor farmers and farm laborers might spring up, although unhappily this does not now, despite Mr. Milo Reno, seem likely. In that case, you would find Mr. Roosevelt moving rapidly to the Right.

At least once in conversation with friends, Mr. Roosevelt half-jokingly has referred to himself as Kerensky. Certainly the two men resemble each other in their devotion to the coalition principle. No other head of state in modern times has attempted to maintain a coalition of such widely separated and hostile elements as did Kerensky. It is worth remembering, moreover, that ramshackle as the group was around Kerensky, he succeeded in keeping it together until a real opposition arose beside him, in this case, the Left party of Lenin and Trotsky, which first forced him to the extreme Right and then defeated him. Risky as prediction is, it seems to me doubtful if Mr. Roosevelt will encounter important organized opposition from either Left or Right for many months to come.