Culture Notes From Tel Aviv: I Didn't Need "The Lonely Planet" To Tell Me That "The White City" Is The Third Most Wonderful City In The World

The Alvin Ailey Dance Company has come here many times, and just finished a nearly two-week stint at the Tel Aviv Opera House. The night I went the audience was rather young and the house was absolutely full. The program ended, as all Ailey performances seem to, with “Revelations,” the magical signature dance of the company. I myself have seen it probably 20 times in my life. It is old to me in many ways but the intensity of the relationship between dancers and viewers was so deep and rich that I imagined that this was the first time I’d seen it at all. Certainly it was the first time that many of the people in the seats had seen it. And heard it. It is, of course, a religious piece from black history in America: “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel?” “A Man Went Down to the River” “I Wanna Be Ready” “Rock of My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham” Where the Negro spiritual meets the old Jewish past.

The company also performed a long and fast-syncopated dance to the music of Handel, “Festa Barocca,” It is only three years old, and I don’t believe I have ever seen it. In any case, it seems to me to be a new rhythm entered into the Ailey repertoire. Bravo!

The other night I heard the Cuban jazz-classical ensemble, “Tiempo Libre.” I very much like this kind of music. Still, I don’t really “know” it. In that sense, it was new to me. It was also very sexy. And here I have a small message for the C.I.A. In one of their numbers, the trumpeter slipped in an emotionally strong “God Bless America.” Was this a message? In any case, it gave me a chill.

Last night I went with friends to a performance by Pilobolus, a modern dance company that I’ve seen many times over forty years, the first time at Brandeis. It, too, has developed. In the beginning, its magic was the geometrical inventiveness of the choreography. Formal, almost gymnastic. Pilobolus is now more sinuous, more sexual, funnier, except for a first piece (name forgotten) that was actually brutal.

The big news in foreign cultural visitors is that the Cape Town Opera Company of South Africa will be performing “Porgy and Bess” in Israel on a two week schedule starting in ten days. Every seat is already sold out. No, you can’t get any from a scalper either.