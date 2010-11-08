Positive Nancy

Speaker Pelosi tells us why she wants to stay.

WASHINGTON—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calmly assessing the political cyclone that routed her Democratic majority and will, at least temporarily, force her to vacate one of the best offices in the city, with its inspirational view of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

She keeps coming back to the courage of her colleagues who cast hard votes that helped make the last two years one of Congress' most productive periods in recent times—and made her one of the most effective speakers in history. Her message is unmistakable: Democrats have nothing to apologize for, nothing to be ashamed of, and nothing to regret.

"One of the members called me and said, 'I'm in a tough race. It's even. I don't know how it's going to turn out,'" she recalls. "'But I know one thing: that I wouldn't do anything differently. I wouldn't change my vote on health care reform no matter how they tried to describe it. It was important for me to vote to give the opportunity that that bill provides.'"

"These members know what they believe in," she notes, channeling her own feelings through those of her colleagues. "They will have plenty of options in life. I hope one of them is to consider coming back to Congress."