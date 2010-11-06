Our Editors' Favorite Pieces

"Pin Prick" by Ryan Lizza. Ryan essentially destroyed George Allen's political career with this piece. It's the perfect marriage of narrative and investigative journalism.

"Hitler is Dead" by Leon Wieseltier. Leon's definitive piece on—what else?—the Jewish Question. One of those pieces that ends an argument.

Jonathan Cohn: "Cloaks and Daggers" by Jonathan Chait. OK, as you'll see below, I initially read the instructions for this assignment too quickly. The idea was to highlight somebody else's article, not your own. Duh. Anyhow, that's a lot more difficult. I'm not sure how to choose among the many weighty, historically important articles I've read in these pages over the years. But one piece does stand out in my mind, not as the most influential but certainly as among the most entertaining. It also captures the essence of this particular writer, who happens to be one of my closest friends. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Jonathan Chait, reporting from January 20, 1997.

"Irrational Exuberance" by Jonathan Cohn. Health care is the subject most people associate with me and, without question, it's my coverage of health care for TNR that makes me most proud. But if I had to pick out one article that I remember most fondly, it's an article on something entirely different: Political science. I had majored in political science in college and had kept up with it after graduation. But it seemed less and less relevant to the work I did as a journalist covering policy and politics. And one reason was the rise, within the profession, of rational choice—a method of scholarship that took the "science" in political science very seriously, to the point of ignoring real-world application. My article, the product of many months' reporting, told the story of that transformation and its effect on the discipline. It turned out to be a surprisingly compelling narrative, full of interesting characters. (Stanley Hoffman's quip about the study of noodles remains one of my all-time favorite quotes.) And it had many layers of complication. As I discovered, and reported, the field was clearly richer for the presence of rational choice. There was more value to rational choice than many critics acknowledged. The problem was that rational choice was dominating scholarship, crowding out other methods of inquiry.

Michelle Cottle: "The Griz" by Michael Lewis.