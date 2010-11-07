Obama Loves Gandhi: Another Mendacious Delusion

The fact is that Obama is in a Muslim trap of his own making. During the campaign, he eluded Islamic tropes, so much so that his problem became distinguishing himself from his nut-case Christian but anti-American and anti-Jewish preacher of twenty years, Reverend Jeremiah Wright. Then, upon inauguration and after, he played up Muslim themes. Still, as he took the oath of office, I was thrilled when he rang out "I, Barack Hussein Obama..." This is, after all, America.

Hey, on the other hand, everybody to his own pretensions. When it turned out, during the recent campaign, that perhaps a quarter of the American populace believed him to be faithful to Islam he took it out on the Sikhs of the Punjab in India. He would not go to their temple in Amritsar. If he did, he'd have to cover his head with a ritual skull cap. Those are the rules of the Sikhs. Oops, that might make him look like a Muslim even though the Sikhs are not that. Won't go, can't go. Is this man's identity so unsure, so slippery?

The truth is that, if he went to Israel (and there are all kinds of reasons why he won't) he might on occasion have also to wear a kippah, another type of skull cap. Going to the Wall, for example. And standing at the memorial flame of Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial (whose architect is my friend Moshe Safdie and about which I wrote when it opened.) After all, in his little yarmulke, someone might still mistake the president for a Muslim. This is pathetic.

And so back to Gandhi. Unlike my friend, once my student, and the former editor of TNR Rick Hertzberg (who wrote about Gandhi in its pages) I have no feelings for Gandhi. In fact, I suppose I should say that "unlike Obama" I have no feelings for Gandhi at all. I react to him the way George Orwell did. You can read Orwell's essay here. And Andrew Sullivan and Christopher Hitchens with both of whom I have many weighty differences.

Like Gandhi Obama wants to pass himself off as a transcendent human being. But, unlike Gandhi and since he commands official power, he can't. After all, Obama is cool, very cool. So he commands when he needs to the persona of the frustrated innocent. If I only I could be Gandhi...

Orwell paraphrases Gandhi on the Jewish problem during the Nazi era, that "the German Jews ought to commit collective suicide" so that they "would have aroused the world and the people of Germany to Hitler's violence."

Orwell goes on: After the war Gandhi justified himself: the Jews had been killed anyway, and might as well have died significantly.

Just like that. A gruesome calculation. Gandhi was not so transcendent, after all. Why the hell would anyone aspire to be Gandhi?

This is by no means the president's view. And I suppose that he should not have been burdened with the obligation to have called attention to Gandhi's venom towards the Jews, although there would have been a very different accounting had this venom been fixed on any other group.

As it happens, alas, it took Obama a very long time to recognize explicitly the historic right of the Jewish people to live in a Jewish state of their own. Here is the first truly coherent nation in history. And it had to wait for a year and a half for Barack Obama to be squeezed by political necessity into recognizing its historicity.

P.S.: Just as I put this SPINE to bed I cam across another horrendous article, this one by Salman Masood in the International Herald Tribune. "Scores killed as bomber hits mosque in Pakistan," read the headline. Here are the details: "At least 60 people were killed. At least 70 people are injured." There will be no protest anywhere. If there were signs of protest it would be a different story.