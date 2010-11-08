What a Surprise. We Abandoned Haiti.

Not being a fool himself, of course, Sen never made his argument in such a sweeping and reductive way, as Amon surely must know. Indeed, as India’s lack of success and China’s huge accomplishments illustrate, democracy is not even a guarantor of important decreases in the rate of chronic malnutrition (as opposed to the acute kind that occurs when people are starving), let alone of epidemics like cholera, which, in any case, is a particularly poor example of such an analysis, even within the framework of infectious disease. To put it starkly, unlike famine prevention and democracy, where there is indeed a strong link if not an inevitable one, as the Chinese dictatorship’s own success in eliminating famine once the Maoist madness had ended demonstrates, the correlation between cholera and democracy is tenuous at best.

It is indeed unquestionably true that the spread of cholera can be correlated with poverty, above all the lack of potable water and adequate sanitation that afflict the poor in countries like Haiti. But the link to democratic accountability is far more tenuous. China is by no means the only unaccountable tyranny in history to have substantially reduced its poverty rates or significantly improved the health status of its population. The case of the cholera pandemic that began in Peru in 1991 and in a relatively short time spread throughout Central and northern South America, from Mexico to Panama, and from Ecuador to the Chilean border, actually illustrates the tenuousness of such linkages.

Despite what Amon claims, there is actually far more evidence that cholera outbreaks can be correlated to rises in water temperature than to the lack of democratic accountability. Some species of plankton can serve as hosts for dormant cholera organisms, and, as a World Resources Institute paper on the subject puts it, “the organisms persist in coastal waters for long periods, and then “reappear” after years of seeming absence.” The report goes on to point out that this “cholera-plankton connection probably also offers the disease a means of long-distance travel, hitchhiking with the plankton on ocean currents across thousands of kilometers and over periods of months and years, and might explain how an Asian cholera strain could find its way to several points along the coast of South America without stowing away in ballast water.”

In the case of the recent outbreak in Haiti, David Sack of the Bloomberg School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins has speculated that a rise in the temperature and salinity of the river estuaries flowing into the Bay of St. Marc in the Artibonite contributed significantly to the outbreak in much the way that, previously, many scientists have linked the El Nino effect of increased water temperatures to the 1991 outbreak. This does not mean that combating poverty is not an essential element in controlling future cholera outbreaks. Amon is right about that. But as the Chinese example demonstrates (as that faux democracy, Singapore, did before it), it is not democracy or a regime’s accountability to its own people that is the essential variable here, but instead a strong state. Starkly put, it doesn’t matter all that much whether that state is democratic or authoritarian, so long as it is serious about committing the resources necessary to tackle poverty and ensure that there is clean water and adequate sanitation.

Amon is also quite correct to note that in 1991, many of the countries affected by the cholera pandemic were dictatorships, unaccountable to their populations. But it is pure human rights mysticism to argue that this is why the pandemic took hold. Amon takes no notice of the fact that the pandemic never reached Hispaniola (the island that comprises both Haiti and the Dominican Republic), nor of the even more significant datum that there had been no cholera in Haiti for at least half-a-century before the recent outbreak. And yet Haiti was hardly more democratic or accountable to its citizens under Duvalier than it was under the current government of Rene Preval. If anything, as Amon must know, the opposite was the case.

And yet he seriously maintains that, “Not long after Haiti's earthquake in January, public health officials warned that poor sanitation and lack of potable water were creating conditions ripe for an outbreak of infectious disease. They were right. In the last week, a cholera outbreak has swept this impoverished country, with more than 3,100 confirmed cases and 250 deaths reported so far.” So why, Amon demands indignantly, “if we knew that there was a danger of cholera—couldn't it have been avoided?” For him, the answer is self-evident. “Because disease and democracy often work in opposite directions,” he writes, and “vulnerable populations and inadequate government action create both the conditions for cholera epidemics to emerge and to become unmanageable.”

The logic of such a statement seems unimpeachable; it isn’t. Amon’s inflammatory, irresponsible, and, above all inaccurate language is bad enough. Whatever he may choose to imagine, the epidemic has not “swept” Haiti. To date, about 8,000 people have been infected, of whom almost 600 hundred have died—and almost all outside of devastated Port-au-Prince—out of a total Haitian population of 9.7 million people. His account of what public health officials were worried about in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake is little better. The officials’ worry was for the displaced people in Port-au-Prince, not those in the Plateau Central or the Artibonite, which are relatively far from Port-au-Prince. Indeed, cholera is such an alien phenomenon in Haiti that many people in the Artibonite are convinced that the outbreak was entirely exogenous and came from Nepalese U.N. peacekeepers stationed in the area, coming, as they do, from a country where cholera is not uncommon—a view that, while still probably more the product of people’s understandable fear and their ignorance about how cholera travels across the world, has been fueled by an announcement by the U.S. Centers for Disease control that the infections in Haiti were of a strain that is common in Asia.

If you want your views to be taken seriously, you ought to at least try to present the facts in context, no matter how much that context may complicate the picture or make your own organization’s sales pitch more difficult. This should be of particular importance if, as Human Rights Watch so often does, you present yourself as possessing the moral authority to pronounce confidently on what a just world would look like.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing if something of the reality of the world in, yes, all its doubtless unsatisfactory complexity, were allowed to play as important a role in the human rights narrative as they do on the ground? (And in fairness, as the best human rights activists present their arguments when they are off the record and not pitching some policy or seeking a more important role for their organizations.) Deploying the current litany of high-minded catch words—accountability, participation, transparency, the empowerment of civil society—in much the way worshippers say the Creed at Mass, is no substitute for intellectual rigor. A sense of tragedy would help too, but that is doubtless too much to ask for from a movement wedded to a rigid progress narrative.

Haiti deserves better. But neither the rhetoric-heavy, financing-light commitments of Washington and the countries of the European Union, nor the pieties of human-rightsism, will do much for the Haitian people—no matter how much this rhetoric and those pieties may console all of us in the rich world. In any case, unless the cholera spreads massively in Port-au-Prince, which is possible though not very likely given the extraordinary efforts of the Haitians themselves and of the foreign medical relief agencies on the ground there, it will not be long before Haiti once more disappears from the media, to be replaced by…what?

Well, at present, barring a last minute deal, South Sudan would be a good bet. But none of this will shake the self-regard of the Bill Clintons and Human Rights Watches of this world. It will be the Republicans’ fault, or the Tea Parties’, or Obama’s, or the lack of sustained commitment by the American public. On no account will the bien-pensant dictionary of received ideas need to be revised in any serious way. Neither will the self-reinforcing and institutional clichés of the human rights movement, nor what Rony Brauman has rightly called the “compassionate conservatism” of the UN’s Millennium Development Goals—a consensus of the powerful of this world whether in government, most mainline NGOs, the major philanthropies, and the business establishment, that makes the so-called Washington Consensus put forward in the 1980s at such cost to the poor of the world seem nuanced, reflective, and self-critical by comparison.

David Rieff is the author of eight books including A Bed for the Night: Humanitarianism in Crisis.