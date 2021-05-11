Money Talks

Polls show that about two-thirds of Americans believe Bill Clinton has raised their taxes. In fact, the Clinton budget deal of 1993—the only tax legislation of his presidency—raised income taxes on just 1.2 percent of American taxpayers, or about 1.4 million filers, and lowered income taxes—through expansion of the earned income tax credit—on 13 percent, or about 15 million. To be sure, there was a trivial increase in America's laughably low gasoline tax: 4.7 cents a gallon, an amount swallowed up in the regular fluctuations of gas prices. And the share of Social Security payments subject to tax, for certain filers, was raised from half to 85 percent. But even if you regard this last item as a tax increase and not a benefit reduction, it hit only a small fraction of the population—not the vast majority who blame Bill Clinton for raising their taxes.

On the last Saturday before the election, Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole urged voters, in a national radio address, to "help Republicans pull the plug on President Clinton's big government, big taxing, big spending machine." (At the same time, Dole accused Clinton of planning cuts in Social Security and Medicare.) This kind of rhetorical thrust was clearly effective for the Republicans, but it is not accurate.

The best measure of the overall tax burden is taxes as a share of gross domestic product (GDP), which represents the size of the total economy. Federal taxes took just more than 20 percent of GDP when Ronald Reagan assumed office in 1981, and just less than 20 percent when he left office in 1989. That was the Reagan Revolution. George Bush, despite his vilification as violator of the "no new taxes" pledge, actually did better than Reagan: he nudged that figure down to just less than 19 percent. And Bill Clinton? Clinton is averaging 19 percent on the nose: less than Reagan, about the same as Bush.