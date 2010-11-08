Energy/Climate Policy: What Now?

Meanwhile, I recently helped frame another potential road map for keeping things moving on climate and energy by focusing on cleantech innovation. Worked out in a dialogue with colleagues at the American Enterprise Institute and the Breakthrough Institute, our proposed cooperation agenda goes beyond the incremental to suggest a fairly deep-going push to put some $25 billion a year into intensified and reinvented research supporting new energy technologies, paid for by a modest tax on carbon, increased oil and gas royalties, or other energy-sector revenue-raisers. Central to the plan is the rationale for an energy research step change and the programmatic detail for making sure it’s carried out in new ways offered by the Brookings proposal for the development of energy discovery-innovation institutes.

While no substitute for more comprehensive action, I do think this architecture furnishes one important piece of the now-necessary era of making progress not by comprehensive grand strokes but in “chunks.” To make real progress on our economic, energy, climate problems the nation absolutely must rev up its technology development efforts and I do think our suite of steps has bipartisan appeal. However, while I would hope progress will be made in the next three or four years along the lines we’ve outlined I am not holding my breath unless world economic recovery pushes gas prices over $4 a gallon, at which point I think all of this and more will be done. Part of the problem, of course, is the likelihood of rank partisanship owning the day. But the more operational problem is of course that of financing the needed investments. Twenty-five billion a year for energy R&D is obviously a tall order for bipartisan compromise any time soon given the depressing failure of the last Congress to deliver the modest sums requested by the Obama administration to launch a network of energy innovation hubs similar to Brookings discovery institutes.

And yet, even then, hope springs eternal, and is somewhat encouraged by something called the American Energy Act, the 2009 energy plan introduced by House Republicans last year under the leadership of Rep. John Boehner, soon to be the new speaker of the House. At the center of that plan was a proposed bargain that would have paired expanded oil and gas drilling and nuclear development with new investments in renewable and alternative energy. To fund the latter the bill proposed putting hundreds of billions of the anticipated new oil and gas royalties into a trust fund to accelerate clean energy innovation. Sound familiar? The bargain has something of the architecture of cleantech innovation push I’ve been talking about.

And here’s the kicker: It took the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe in the Gulf to fully scotch such a deal last spring. Now, one wonders if the Democrats current “deep water” will bring such a deal back, along with other deals. No, none of it’s ideal, or by any means assured, but perhaps it’s possible.