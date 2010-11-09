Obama Is Playing to India's Insecurities

Barack Obama may have mangled a few Indian words in his address to India ’s parliament today, but he got the important things right. Stating the obvious is often berated as a platitudinous impulse, but in some cases it can be a virtue, particularly when your audience is of a thin-skinned kind that actually craves the obvious. And no audience fits this bill better than an Indian one.

So it was that President Obama came to say in New Delhi that the United States and India can “forge a truly global partnership.” He also stated things that are obvious to Indians, but less so to Americans (although even this excessively trusting nation is starting to grow wise to the truth): “Terrorist safe havens in Pakistan ” he said, “are unacceptable.” For Indians who were champing at the bit for Obama to utter the P-word in some unflattering form, this was somewhat reassuring.

If Indians have a gripe, it seems to be their belief that the U.S. views them as second-class citizens in the war on terrorism (Americans, Israelis, Britons, and others being victims of a higher strategic order). In calling for the terrorists behind the Mumbai attack to be brought to justice (a call made in the same Pakistan-referent sentence)—and in starting his visit to India in the city of Mumbai —Obama has laid this gripe partially to rest.